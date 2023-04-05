MMore than 21 million pensioners live in Germany. Even if the situation is not always easy, most of them are doing relatively well economically. But many retirees have a problem: they were socialized at a time when investing was synonymous with life insurance, savings accounts and savings certificates. Above all, the good old German savings account now earns almost no interest at all, while inflation has settled in the range of six to eight percent: the purchasing power of the euro is therefore dwindling at a rapid pace. Since the end of the Second World War, no senior generation has had to deal with such a stubborn devaluation. And without risk. WORLD shows how it works.