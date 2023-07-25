Pension: Germans receive an average of 1543 euros after at least 45 years of insurance

economy on average

Germans get 1543 euros pension after 45 years of insurance

Status: 24.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Source: dpa/Hauke-Christian Dittrich

As a question from the Left Party shows, the average pension for people who have worked for 45 years or more is a good 1,500 euros. The differences between men and women and between East and West are clear.

According to a report, after at least 45 years of insurance, Germans receive an average monthly pension of 1543 euros. This is according to the Editorial Network Germany (RND) from a response from the Federal Ministry of Labor to a written question from Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the Left Bundestag faction. The difference between women and men is therefore several hundred euros: after 45 insurance years, men would receive an average monthly pension of 1,637 euros and women 1,323 euros.

According to the report, the average pensions in the west and east of the country also differ: In western Germany, men and women receive an average of 1,605 euros a month after 45 years in the pension insurance system. In the east, on the other hand, it is only 1403 euros per month.

“An average pension of 1543 euros after 45 years of work is a shameful balance of the pension policy of the last two decades,” criticized Bartsch to the RND. The fact that women and East Germans received significantly less shows “that we are a long way from a fair system of adequate pensions”.

Broken down by federal state, Hamburg was the state with the highest average earnings (1663 euros) and Thuringia the state with the lowest (1371 euros).

Bartsch calls for an extraordinary pension increase

The left-wing politician demanded from the traffic light government “an extraordinary pension increase of ten percent this year to compensate for inflation for all pensioners”. It should not be “that ministers, state secretaries and pensioners collect 3000 euros inflation premium, but pensioners continue to lose purchasing power in real terms”.

Germany needs a significantly higher pension level, Bartsch warned in the interview. “This can be financed by a major pension reform towards a ‘pension fund for everyone’ – an insurance into which all employed people pay: including civil servants, the self-employed and above all members of parliament and ministers.”

