Pensions, a big surprise for those over 65
Pensions, a big surprise for those over 65

Pensions, a big surprise for those over 65

Pensions, good news for those over 65

There is good news for retirees over the age of 65. In fact, they can jump for joy because they will be able to request specific help from the INPS. Anyone over 65 can smile and hope. INPS, in fact, has proposed an incentive to be given to retirees over 65 years of age.

These are personal loans that offer more favorable economic conditions. As the “Nanopress” website writes, the request is simple thanks to the agreement between INPS, banks and financial institutions affiliated with this project.

In fact, thanks to the agreed rates, you will be able to save on interest and you will have various advantages. However, not all retirees can apply for these loans because they are dedicated only to some figures. In fact, this incentive proposed by INPS is dedicated only to former public workers.

INPS offers various possibilities. Specifically, there are three: small loans, direct multi-year loans and salary-backed loans. Each of these works differently and now below we will see each of these in detail so that you can then choose the one that suits your needs.

