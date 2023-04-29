Roma-Milan 6pm LIVE, official: Celik is here. In front of the couple Abraham-Belotti – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi are back on the pitch in Serie A in the big match against Pioli’s Rossoneri

Everything is ready for the return to the field of Roma which this afternoon will address the Milan in a big match essential for conquering a place Champions in the next season. The three points up for grabs this afternoon are essential given that at the moment the two teams are both paired at 56 points in the standings. Kick-off is scheduled for 18.00.

Roma-Milan, the official formations — ROMA(3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Celik, Cristante, Matic, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Abraham, Belotti. Available: Boer, Svilar, Camara, Bove, Zalewski, Tahirovic, El Shaarawy Volpato, Dybala, Solbakken. Trainer Mourinho

MILAN(4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Leao; Giroud. Available: Tatarusanu, Mirante, Kalulu, Thiaw, Gabbia, Ballo-Touré, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Saelemaekers, Messias, De Ketelaere, Adli, Rebic, Origi. Trainer: Pegs.

PRE MATCH – The three points up for grabs tonight are fundamental for Roma’s progress in the league. With a success tonight, the Giallorossi would detach Pioli’s Milan by 3 points, taking a big step forward towards winning a place in the Champions League next season.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho recovers Paulo Dybala but only for the bench. After the hard blow to the ankle against Atalanta, the Argentine won’t start from the first minute but it could be a card to be used during the game. Some training doubts for Special One especially in attack where there will be both Belotti and Abraham. On the outside Celik and Spinazzola while instead of Smalling there will be Kumbulla. See also "The pandemic is not over, prepare for the next few months"

WHERE TO SEE IT – The challenge Rome-Milan will be broadcast exclusively in live streaming by DAZN, starting at 17:30. It will also be visible for its subscribers on smart TVs compatible with the app, for those who prefer it, through DAZN, will be able to see the match in live streaming also on their PC or notebook, by connecting to the official website of the platform, and on all mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones, by previously downloading the app. The commentary will be entrusted to Pierluigi Pardowith the technical commentary by Emanuele Jackets. Alternatively, it is possible to follow the match with the LIVE news from ForzaRoma.info and with Instagram and Facebook updates.

CURIOSITIES AND PREVIOUS – This afternoon will be the 195th game between Roma and Milan in all competitions. The balance is in favor of the Rossoneri with 83 victories against the Giallorossi’s 51. There are 60 draws. IN Serie A however, it will be match number 90. The Giallorossi player with the most appearances in this big match is Francesco Totti (41 games) who also scored 11 goals against the Rossoneri. Mourinho instead goes in search of the first victory against Pioli (never beaten in the previous three).

April 29, 2023 (change April 29, 2023 | 17:08)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

