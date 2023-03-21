Home Business Pensions April 2023, from increases to dates: here’s what to know
Pensions April 2023, from increases to dates: here’s what to know

Pensions April 2023: the check collection calendar. Increases are expected for some

Good news for retirees anxiously awaiting their pension checkInps. Although we are just over mid-March, the dates for the payment of the are already available pensions April 2023 at Poste Italiane offices throughout Italy. Plus this month for many thecheck will be larger due to inflation adjustment. Anyone who didn’t receive it in March will in fact get it next month. Now let’s see the calendar in detail.

Pensions April 2023: payment dates

Retirees should receive the allowance between first and April 7, 2023. Those who have chosen automatic debit from their current account could see their pension credited around Monday 3 April 2023. For cash withdrawals, however, the same rules as always are followed. Citizens will have to go to the Post Offices based on alphabetical order and on the day on which the first letter of the surname was assigned. The order should be as follows:

  • letter A – B Saturday 1st April
  • letter C – D Monday 3 April
  • letter E – K Tuesday 4 April
  • letter L – O Wednesday 5 April
  • letter P – R Thursday 6 April
  • letter S – Z on Friday 7 April

In any case, you can check the INPS payment dates in citizen’s social security file. To access it you must have SPID, electronic identity card (CIE) or national service card (CNS). We also remind you that it is possible to delegate someone to withdraw the pension and the application to the INPS, which will carry out the appropriate checks, can also be carried out in a subsequent phase. While waiting for the check, the system became available online request for Quota 103.

