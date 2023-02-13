Home Business Pensions, hypothesis 4 months advance for each child
Business

Pensions, hypothesis 4 months advance for each child

by admin
Pensions, hypothesis 4 months advance for each child

For the overall pension reform, the government is evaluating the possibility of extending the four months’ advance payment for each child (already provided for by the Dini reform only for those who are on full-contributory income) to all pension schemes for women. This was reported by the unions at the end of the meeting at the Ministry of Labour. Four months in advance would be equivalent to 700 million more spending, they add, explaining that evaluations are underway between Labor technicians and the Mef.

However, there is still no agreement on Option for women. «The government has put on the table an initial intention to modify the law on the women’s option. But he did not explain whether it will be a further modification or the restoration of the previous form to the last budget law which narrowed the criteria said the general secretary of Uil Pierpaolo Bombardieri. The CGIL is more critical. It was «an absolutely interlocutory meeting» said the confederal secretary Christian Ferrari

See also  Electric cars: strong growth in global sales also in 2022

You may also like

Dissent in Russian society that claims rights

US stock market: Dingdong Maicai soars 13% as...

Zelensky, FdI declassifies Berlusconi: “Support for Ukraine is...

Generali Assicurazioni: owns 2.86% of the share capital

Extreme Krypton completes US$750 million in A-round financing...

Rally Sweden: Ford takes first victory of the...

Italcoppie doubles in Germany

Tencent AI Lab: We found another shortcoming of...

Resolution 29 of 06/02/2023 – Correction of the...

Apple equips iPhone 15 with encrypted USB-C port!The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy