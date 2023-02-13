For the overall pension reform, the government is evaluating the possibility of extending the four months’ advance payment for each child (already provided for by the Dini reform only for those who are on full-contributory income) to all pension schemes for women. This was reported by the unions at the end of the meeting at the Ministry of Labour. Four months in advance would be equivalent to 700 million more spending, they add, explaining that evaluations are underway between Labor technicians and the Mef.

However, there is still no agreement on Option for women. «The government has put on the table an initial intention to modify the law on the women’s option. But he did not explain whether it will be a further modification or the restoration of the previous form to the last budget law which narrowed the criteria said the general secretary of Uil Pierpaolo Bombardieri. The CGIL is more critical. It was «an absolutely interlocutory meeting» said the confederal secretary Christian Ferrari