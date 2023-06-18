Home » Pensions, increases on the way for many. There is the date and the number. Much money!
Pensions, good news on increases in July

Pensions, we will have to wait for July 3rd. Falling on a Saturday, in fact, July 1st is not a bankable day for credit institutions and this will cause delays in payments. Who waits for it fourteenthas well as increases in minimum pensions complete with arrears, for an amount that can exceed 900 euros overall, he therefore risks having to wait a few days before receiving the money.

And this is what will happen in July, when only those who have the credit in the post office will receive the check – more or less increased – on Saturday 1 July, while those who have it in the bank will have to wait until the following Monday. July 3rd.

It doesn’t apply to everyone though: for the postal creditsin fact, pensions will be regularly paid on 1st July, except for those who have preferred cash withdrawal at the counter for whom the usual calendar will be arranged in alphabetical order.

In detail, in July the calendar should generally be as follows:

  • Saturday 1st July 2023: letters from A to B;
  • Monday 3 July 2023: letters from C to D;
  • Tuesday 4 July 2023: letters from E to K;
  • Wednesday 5 July 2023: letters from L to O;
  • Thursday 6 July 2023: letters from P to R;
  • Friday 7 July 2023: letters from S to Z.

We remind you that the calendar could change depending on the reference office, so it is always good to inquire before going to collect your pension.

