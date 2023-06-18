At the White Nights Festival, the music of Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky sounded in Haapsalu churches





White Nights festival concerts in Haapsalu churches. Photos by Andra Kirna.

On Saturday, violin professor Arvo Leibur of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater performed with his students at the Haapsalu St. John’s Church as part of the White Nights Festival. The concert was based on the book “Stabat Mater” by Tiziano Scarpa, which tells the story of Vivaldi and the girl musicians of a Venetian orphanage.

The Grammy and other award-winning Tallinn Chamber Orchestra performed in the cathedral. As an orchestra consisting of independent artists, where the musicians trust the professionalism of both themselves and their colleagues, performances without a conductor can be allowed. Concertmaster Harry Traksmann of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra. Works by Sibelius, Tchaikovsky and Tobias were performed, among them Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade”.

The Saturday program of the festival also included a promenade concert, where soloists and an orchestra from the Cyrillus Kreeg music school in Haapsalu performed.

The festival extras included a walk with Anton Pärna on the local cultural and resort trails, which started from the Haapsalu town hall yard. An hour before midnight, you could watch Kirill Serebrennikov’s film “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” at the Haapsalu Cultural Center.