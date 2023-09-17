Pensions increasing due to revaluations and adjustments. Minimum at 670 euros

Pensions, increases for revaluation and adjustments. Minimum at 670 euros

If on the one hand the extension to 2024 of Quota 103 (i.e. early exit with 41 years of payments and 62 years of age) seems obvious, and if the unions hope at least for the expansion dell’Ape social e di Woman optionincreases are coming for the coming year due to revaluations and adjustments.

Also in 2024, the revaluation of pensions due to the price variation analyzed from the State. This measure is intended to protect the purchasing power of pensionskeeping them safe from inflation. In addition to the new revaluation, there is also that relating to the definitive 2023 index, implemented in July by the INPS, i.e. the increase of 8.1% on the previous year.

The revaluation of checks e social security contributions of 7.3% applied this year was provisional. Now the increase index is definitive (8.1%) with a positive gap of 0.8%, which will bring the related adjustments to the pension checks, complete with arrears.

As he writes the messengerin estate the INPS has implemented the actual revaluation 2023, which stands at +8.1% on the previous year. The increases paid of 7.3% on a provisional basis – with effect from 1 January – must therefore be reviewed and increased again for the adjustment.

Come on checks the difference of 0.8% must therefore be added. For 2023 the pensions until the minimum Inps they were revalued by 7.3% (provisional measure) plus an extraordinary increase: 6.4% for pensioners over 75 (the minimum rose to 600 euros); 1.5% to younger pensioners.

By November 20, 2023 – as every year – the percentage change for the calculation of pension equalization. Afterwards the checks will be adjusted to the new index. In 2024 the ordinary revaluation it could reach a maximum of 6%, but it could also be lower and stop at 5.5%.

Another hot topic, the increase in minimum pensions, currently set at 600 euros. The objective of the legislature, strongly supported in particular by Silvio Berlusconi, that’s a thousand euros a month. As he writes the messengerAgain there is a problem of financial constraints but Forza Italia is determined to move the bar higher as early as next year, towards 700 or at least around 650-670.

