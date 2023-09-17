Prices at Oktobarfest | Info

Brewers blame the rise in prices of raw materials such as hops, malt and barley, as well as energy and hourly wages.

Prices at the famous Oktoberfest, which is being held for the 188th time in the German city of Munich, have never been bigger, according to the German media, and reports feniks-magazin.de. Beer is at Oktoberfest this year on average more expensive by 6.12 percent. Brewers blame the rise in prices of raw materials such as hops, malt and barley, as well as energy and hourly wages.

Beer this year costs between 13.20 euros (Museumszelt) and 14.50 euros (Käfer). Wheat beer in the wine tent costs money as much as 17.40 euros. As reported by the German media, the price of non-alcoholic drinks has also gone up. A liter of water now costs 10 euros, and lemonade from 8.20 to 12.40 euros per literreports Slobodna Dalmacija.

New this year are machines with free drinking water, which are not located in the tents, but outside them! Pretzels are available for 3 to 4 euros. Organic chicken costs 20.50 euros. Half a duck costs up to 36.50 euros, pork sausages up to 20 euros, leg is a good 25 eurosand you can buy spaghetti with cheese for 20 euros.

All tents have menus that include food and drinks, so your lunch can cost you less. Tickets for rides and various activities like the merry-go-round, they cost from 2.50 to 12.50 euros. Every Tuesday at Oktoberfest is a day for children and families. Then families can enjoy entertainment at lower prices.

Oktoberfest is the biggest national celebration in the world. This year, Oktoberfest lasts two days longer, until October 3, when Germany celebrates Unification Day, and the organizers expect six million visitors. More than 600 police officers and over 2,000 members of private security are in charge of security at Oktoberfest.

