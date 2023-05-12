Fiorentina-Udinese / The point on the attack: here’s if there will be striker Beto

Udinese is preparing for a crucial match in the championship. Here’s if Portuguese center forward Beto Betuncal will be on the pitch

The bianconeri are working hard on the pitches of the Bruseschi sports center in view of the next championship matches. The Friulian club wants to make the difference at all costs and it will be necessary to rely on the best team available to be able to bring home the three points in a very important challenge. To date, however, still needs to be done the point with several absences who are certainly reducing coach Andrea Sottil’s squad to a minimum. The first to be put on the list of possible returns is the Portuguese centre-forward Beto. Let’s go and see if he will actually be able to be there during the next championship match.

It’s been two weeks Beto passes between the camp and the infirmary. A far from simple situation, given that at the moment it is also difficult to make predictions for the immediate future. To date, the possibility that the Portuguese will be against Fiorentina is low. One always hopes for a last minute recovery but the calculations are complex and consequently it is not possible to easily make a point of the situation. Right now the company needs to find possible solutions and in fact a footballer could take the field who in the last two weeks has pulled the cart of the attack completely alone. That’s who we’re talking about.

Ready for the rematch — Macedonian striker Ilja Nestorovski will play on Sunday the fourth match from the first consecutive minute. A great chance to show off given that his contract expires in a few months and at the moment there is no news on the renewal front. The black and white will try in every way to get back to scoring, given that he hasn’t scored since before the international break for the World Cup. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on contract renewals. Here’s the thing about extension of Captain Roberto “Tucu” Pereyra << See also Dietrofront Delta, so the variant closes the world

