Pensions, Irpef refunds and withholdings are triggered with the August slip

Adjustments in sight with the retirement in Augustpayable on the first of next month.

In recent days, the INPS has summarized in a communication the various items that insist on the next month.

Firstly, these are the results of the verification of the income information declared in 2021, which the Institute launched in July. “In the event of a change in the monthly amount of the pension, the updated pension installment will be paid in August 2023,” says the INPS news. “Receivables in the form of arrears for amounts up to a gross amount of 500.00 euros will be paid on the August monthly payment. The recovery with deduction on the pension of any excess amounts paid will take place starting from the month of October 2023″. In any case, interested parties have already been warned. Still on the August slip, “the recovery for non-accumulation of pension income for survivors of public management is also started”.

Surcharges and adjustments

Other clarifications concerning the August installment: in addition to the monthly income tax the regional and municipal surcharges relating to 2022 are withheld, which on the other hand are spread in eleven installments in the year following the one to which they refer. The withholding for the municipal surtax on account for 2023, started in March, which will continue until November 2023, continues to be applied.

Furthermore, on the pension accrual for the month of August, the recovery of Irpef withholdings relating to the year 2022 continues where the same were made to a lesser extent than the amount due on an annual basis.

In fact, in the case of pensioners with a total annual pension amount of up to 18 thousand euros, for whom the recalculation of the Irpef resulted in a debt adjustment of an amount exceeding 100 euros, the installments are extended up to the month of November (article 38, paragraph 7, law 122/2010).

For annual pension income of more than 18 thousand euros and for those of less than 18 thousand euros with a debt of less than 100 euros, the tax liability was applied to the benefits paid as of 1 March, with zeroing of the coupons where the corresponding taxes were equal to or greater than the relative amounts. The adjusted sums were certified in the 2023 Single Certification.

Refunds and withholdings on 730 of 2023

Finally, for those who have selected Inps as a withholding agent and have closed the declarations of forms 730/2023 by 30 June, with the August pension, the taxpayer’s credit amount will be reimbursed or withheld, in the event of a debt adjustment.

