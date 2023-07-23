Volleyball, live Nations League: Italy-Japan 0-1 (18-25) LIVE

The Editorial Board Sunday 23 July 2023, 4.30pm

GDANSK (POLAND) – Archived the heavy defeat against the Usa in semifinall’Italvolley of the ct Fefè De Giorgi you play the final for third/fourth place from the Nations League against the Japan. Follow the match live.

17:47

Italy-Japan 21-18

Super wall by Daniele Lavia! The Azzurri fly to +3 in a delicate phase of the match. Time out for the Japanese coach Blain.

17:45

Italy-Japan 18-18

Down by 2 points on 18-16, the Asians find the new parity with a winning first half from Yamauchi and a point from Ishikawa.

17:41

Italy-Japan 16-14

Azzurri up +2 thanks to Miyaura’s service error.

17:38

Italy-Japan 11-11

Yamauchi’s first half: Japan finds the equalizer. Another time out for De Giorgi.

17:36

Italy-Japan 10-8

They make up for it under the Asians with Takahashi’s break.

17:34

Italy-Japan 9-5

Lavia’s attack that scores: +4 for the Azzurri.

17:31

Italy-Japan 6-2

Excellent start for the Azzurri in the second set: Russo’s block is worth the advantage for De Giorgi’s boys who then increase the partial with blocks by Lavia and Galassi. The ball out of Ishikawa makes Italvolley fly to +4!

17:27

The second set between Italy and Japan is underway

The Azzurri are looking for a draw in the set after a subdued first set.

17:23

Italy-Japan 18-25 in the first set

The Asians win the first set with two consecutive aces from Miyaura.

17:22

Italy-Japan 16-21

Even lucky Asians: first a double foot defense, then a Japanese counterattack with the help of the ribbon that rewards Otsuka.

17:20

Italy-Japan 15-19

Yamauchi’s winning first half and Miyaura’s counter break send Japan up +4.

17:17

Italy-Japan 13-16

Two consecutive points for Michieletto who leads the Azzurri. Romano then scores -3 for the Azzurri: set reopened.

17:15

Italy-Japan 9-15

Winning block by Russo but Takahashi restores the new +6 for Japan.

17:13

Italy-Japan 7-13

The Asians fly to +5 in this first set with an ace from Miyaura. Another time out called by De Giorgi: Azzurri not very concentrated so far.

17:11

Italy-Japan 7-11

Slow Azzurri, with Japan able to find the right countermeasures in the double phase.

17:06

Italy-Japan 3-6

A block-out by Ishikawa brings the Asians up +3. Time out called by De Giorgi.

17:04

Italy-Japan 3-4

Great start for the Azzurri who lead up 3-1 with an ace from Michieletto but Japan reacts and finds a comeback.

17:01

Start the match!

The match between Italy and Japan is underway, valid for third place in the 2023 Nations League.

17:00

Italy, the De Giorgi sextet

The technical commissioner confirms the star players: Giannelli-Romanò it’s the duo that makes up the setter-opposite diagonal, Russo and Galassi in the center, Michieletto and Lavia to spike. Balaso instead is the free. Italy in full blue, Japan in red.

16:55

Here we are: Italy and Japan ready to challenge each other

The two formations finish the heating. In a few moments it will be the turn of the national anthems and then the curtain will rise on finale which is worth the third place in the Nations League 2023.

16:50

Italy, target for third place

The best result ofItalvolley in the Nations League and the fourth place last year: defeat 3-0 from the Poland in Bologna Finals for the bronze medal.

16:40

Italy-Japan, the precedents

The two formations they challenged each other on the last day of the round robin: the blues, who won 3-1 lo last July 8th at the end of a real battle, they managed to stop the ride of 10 consecutive victories of Asians. The reigning world champions also won 3 of the last 5 direct clashes against the Japan National.

16:30

Italy-Japan is worth gold… for the ranking

The challenge to Japanese training not only worth the third step of the podium from the Nations League but it is essential for the azzurri especially in optics World ranking: winning means conquering crucial points for qualifying for Paris 2024 Olympics.

Ergo Arena, Gdansk (Poland)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

