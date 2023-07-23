German Health Minister Claims Tourism in Italy is Threatened by Rising Temperatures

Title: German Minister of Health Criticizes Italy’s Tourism Industry Due to Excessive Heat

Subtitle: Minister Daniela Santanchè Responds and Emphasizes Italy’s Commitment to Sustainability in Tourism

Date: July 22, 2022

In a surprising declaration during his holiday in Italy, Karl Lauterbach, the Minister of Health of Germany, asserted that tourism in Italy has no future due to the scorching heat. Lauterbach, a professional epidemiologist and member of the Social Democratic Party, expressed his concerns about climate change’s impact on southern Europe while uploading various photographs and comments on his Twitter profile.

During his visit to Bologna on July 16, Lauterbach expressed astonishment at the striking heat wave, remarking, “If things continue like this, these vacation destinations will have no long-term future. Climate change is destroying southern Europe. An era is drawing to a close.” The following day, he visited the Basilica of San Francesco in Siena, where he noted the beauty of the medieval structure but suggested that churches be open during daytime heatwaves to offer respite from the sweltering temperatures.

Continuing his journey, on July 19, Lauterbach visited a church in Montepulciano and commented, “More than a cold room. Rome still too hot.” However, upon arriving in Rome on July 21, he seemed to soften his stance, as he posted a picture in front of the Trevi fountain, mentioning the pleasant weather before enjoying the renowned Caravaggio paintings in the cool Galleria Borghese.

In response to Lauterbach’s criticism, Daniela Santanchè, the Minister of Tourism, expressed her gratitude to the German Minister for choosing Italy as a tourist destination and assured him of Italy’s commitment to sustainability in the tourism sector. She reminded Lauterbach that climate change is a global concern, affecting not only southern Europe but the entire planet. Santanchè emphasized that Italy’s strategic plan for tourism prioritizes sustainability as a central aspect in its development and growth. The goal is to create a welcoming and sustainable Italian tourist experience all year round, enabling the sector to thrive. She concluded by expressing confidence in the Germans continuing to appreciate Italian holidays even more in the future.

As Italy faces the challenges of climate change, it is evident that sustainability and creating enjoyable experiences for tourists will be critical considerations. The country’s commitment to mitigating the impacts of climate change through innovative strategies will be essential in ensuring the long-term viability of its tourism industry.

