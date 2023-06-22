Hollister Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2895/2023 of 08.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13465/2022 Hollister Spa with the intervention ad adiuvandum of Confindustria Medical Devices against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Regional Affairs Department, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 222.6 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 417.8 Kb)

Instance (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal for added reasons Abruzzo (PDF 422.3 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Basilicata (PDF 0.67 Mb)

Appeal for additional grounds Bolzano (PDF 413.1 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Emilia Romagna (PDF 426.7 Kb)

Additional reasons appeal Friuli Venezia Giulia (PDF 419.8 Kb)

Additional reasons appeal Liguria (PDF 0.51 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Lombardia (PDF 0.81 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Marche (PDF 418.0 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Molise (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Piedmont (PDF 419.7 Kb)

Appeal for added reasons Puglia (PDF 442.5 Kb)

Appeal additional grounds Puglia 2 (PDF 0.83 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Sardinia (PDF 407.3 Kb)

Appeal additional reasons Sicily (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Tuscany (PDF 420.8 Kb)

Appeal for added grounds Tuscany 2 (PDF 211.4 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons Trento (PDF 0.82 Mb)

Appeal additional reasons Umbria (PDF 0.66 Mb)

Appeal for additional reasons Veneto (PDF 440.4 Kb)

