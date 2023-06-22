THAT advancement with graduate tracking program

The program was presented to the deans and executive authorities of the Universidad Privada del Este, Presidente Franco headquarters.

The dean of the Faculty of Computer Sciences, Ing. Germano Soarez Documet, presented this Wednesday (21) the Graduate Monitoring System of the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), before the deans of various faculties and executive directors.

They pointed out that a phrase that is constantly repeated in the academic field is “what is not evaluated, is devalued.” It summarizes the importance of developing a follow-up system for graduates, which in turn, is indicator number 5 of the National Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education, ANEAES, they referred to in this regard.

They also explained that the purpose of this system is to outline the relationship between the UPE and all its graduates for the purpose of proposing academic, research, and extension management, keeping its offer up-to-date, in tune with the needs of its students, graduate professionals, and the institutions or companies in which they collaborate or work, as a significant contribution to the development of Paraguay and the countries where they are.

They also indicated that the evaluation should be internal and external. From the internal to constantly monitor the UPE institution and its processes; and, from the outside, to strengthen their relationship and make their work transparent in society.

Finally, they stated that the management of this system is the product of the work of an interdisciplinary team of professions that work at the UPE.