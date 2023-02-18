Pension reform, the government will open a table for dialogue and discussion with the trade unions and Confindustria

The watchword for the reform of pensions And “gradualness“. In the sense that, after the bridging measure for 2023 of Quota 103 (41 contributions and 62 years of age) decided by the government with the Budget Law to avoid the dry return to Fornero, there will be no immediate transition to Quota 41 for everyone from 2024. The problem is always the same: coverage, as for many other measures such as the single cheque. “The transition to Quota 41 will be gradual“, explain government sources at the highest levels. The hypotheses on the table, between the Ministry of Labour, Mef and Palazzo Chigi are different.

There might be an extension of Quota 103 for another year or, if there were the resources, a passage to Quota 102, or 41 years of contributions and 61 years of age. Or another solution being studied by the government could be to go directly to Quota 41 only for some particularly demanding work categories, leaving Quota 103 for next year as well. Ultimately, except for twists and turns, the transition to what was the workhorse of Lega in the electoral campaign for the 2022 Policies, in fact Quota 41 for everyone, it won’t be until 2025 or 2026. However the time frame is “by the end of the legislature“, also because the European Union does not welcome too soft a reform and focuses on lengthening the working age.

And at this stage, with all the dossiers open on the board Roma-Brussels (migrants, Pnrr, community funds, bathing issue, reform of the Stability Pact, interest rate hike by the ECB and war in Ukraine and tensions with France Macron) Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in agreement with the head of the ‘Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, do not intend to open a new battlefront with the EU. Certainly there will be no return to Fornero lawand they range from the minimum hypothesis of the extension of Quota 103 also for 2024 to something more as explained in the previous lines.

First of all, however, the government will have to fix the knot Option Woman and government sources assure that it will be done as soon as possible. In any case, according to the government’s intentions, the pension reform will be implemented through lengthy negotiations with the social partners, thus listening to both the trade unions and Confindustria and the other categories. For example, different treatments are possible depending on the type of work, for example the tourism, agriculture, commerce, education, health. There won’t be one-size-fits-all reform, the government is pretty sure of that.

