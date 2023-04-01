Pensions, Tridico: “Young people will only go there with stable work and a decent salary”

“Young workers will have access to retirement if they work permanently and with careers that are consistently and decently paid. The problem is that there are still too many precarious workers with intermittent careers and low wages”. This was stated by the president of INPS, Pasquale Tridico, a guest on the Rtl 102.5 program “Non stop news“. “mean that the achievement of the pension, foreseen with 42 years and 10 months of contributions, is further away”.

“In short, the problem exists to the extent that there is no work,” he observes Tridico. “If young people rely on so-called ‘jobs’, or are engaged in low-tech sectors, this will not allow them to retire. Young people have to fight against undeclared work, which has no contribution base and does not allow accumulation for retirement purposes”.

Pensions: Inps, the “Think of me” service is accessible on the Institute App

It’s called ‘Pensami’ but it is the acronym of PENsione A MIsura, the app that simulates pension scenarios, now also available on the Inps Mobile app, in the “Services – without authentication” section. The INPS recalls it in a note.

By anonymously and without authentication entering a few personal data and those relating to the contribution, the simulator provides information regarding the pensions that can be accessed (both in the individual pension managements and by accumulating the entire contribution), it continues. The simulator, already present on the web portal, is one of the innovation projects for the implementation of the Pnrr which aim to make information and services available to users in a multi-channel logic.

