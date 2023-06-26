Pensions, unions against the government after the table. Landini: “Useless meeting”. Bombardieri: “No concrete results”

MILANO – The resumption of the table on pensions leaves the unions with a dry mouth, which come out of the face-to-face with the government in general disappointment. “A totally useless meeting. They repeated the things of January and on the resources to make a real negotiation they didn’t answer us”, said the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, at the end of the meeting at the Ministry of Labor on pensions with Minister Marina Calderone. “A negative meeting. The government does not have the real will to open negotiations and the minister has no mandate”, she added.

Bombardieri: “No concrete results on any topic”

The Uil secretary is also on the same wavelength Pierpaolo Bombardieri: “Today there are no concrete results, on any issue. Not even on the Women’s Option and for these women left under the sun, who have not even been named: if this is the way in which the prime minister and the minister respond to women, there is something to worry about”. “This afternoon – added Bombardieri – they will send a calendar of appointments. We will be present at all the meetings waiting to have data and answers and to know the resources that will be committed. So far there are only statements of principle. There is no chatter and badge they are needed”, adds the leader of the Uil.

Bar: “Interlocutory meeting”

The CISL number one is more cautious Luigi Barra. “It was an interlocutory meeting, albeit a positive one because it allowed us to reconnect the threads of discussion after many months of vacuum and union relations. I appreciated the willingness and commitment of the government to move to change and amend the Fornero law, overcoming rigidities and opening a path that looks at flexibility, sustainability and inclusiveness. The first interventions of these changes must enter the Stability law”, he said at the end of the table on pensions.

“The government – he continued – has reserved the right to make an assessment on the basis of the consistency of the resources available. The minister acknowledges that the priorities that we have indicated in our platform are the contents to be placed on the basis of the comparison and a time schedule will start shortly of dedicated meetings”