People – News: Actress Carrie Fisher honored posthumously with star on Walk of Fame

Actress Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” saga, has been honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was unveiled Thursday by Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, who wore a dress with her mother’s likeness as Princess Leia. Fisher died at the end of 2016 at the age of 60 after a heart attack.

A campaign to award Fisher with the coveted star has been running for years. Fans had complained that Fisher’s male castmates Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford had long been given the honor.

At Thursday’s ceremony, which was also attended by robots R2-D2 and C3PO, Hamill paid tribute to Fisher as “my beloved space twin.” “She was our princess,” said Hamill, who played Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.”

At the celebration in front of the El Capitan theater, some fans dressed up as Princess Leia. The honor was specially scheduled for May 4th, the unofficial “Star Wars” memorial day. The pronunciation of the date in English, “May the Fourth”, is reminiscent of the English greeting “May the force be with you”.

Fisher, who had her first film role in the 1975 satire Shampoo, played Princess Leia in six films, beginning in 1977’s Star Wars. She played Sally’s best friend, Marie, in the 1989 comedy Harry and Sally, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

