Home » People – News: Actress Carrie Fisher honored posthumously with star on Walk of Fame
Business

People – News: Actress Carrie Fisher honored posthumously with star on Walk of Fame

by admin
People – News: Actress Carrie Fisher honored posthumously with star on Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher’s daughter and Mark Hamill at the star’s unveiling Image: AFP

Actress Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the ‘Star Wars’ saga, has been honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was unveiled Thursday by Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, who wore a dress with her mother’s likeness as Princess Leia. Fisher died at the end of 2016 at the age of 60 after a heart attack.

Actress Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” saga, has been honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was unveiled Thursday by Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, who wore a dress with her mother’s likeness as Princess Leia. Fisher died at the end of 2016 at the age of 60 after a heart attack.

A campaign to award Fisher with the coveted star has been running for years. Fans had complained that Fisher’s male castmates Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford had long been given the honor.

At Thursday’s ceremony, which was also attended by robots R2-D2 and C3PO, Hamill paid tribute to Fisher as “my beloved space twin.” “She was our princess,” said Hamill, who played Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.”

At the celebration in front of the El Capitan theater, some fans dressed up as Princess Leia. The honor was specially scheduled for May 4th, the unofficial “Star Wars” memorial day. The pronunciation of the date in English, “May the Fourth”, is reminiscent of the English greeting “May the force be with you”.

See also  U.S. stocks opened higher, the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, and large technology stocks collectively strengthened

Fisher, who had her first film role in the 1975 satire Shampoo, played Princess Leia in six films, beginning in 1977’s Star Wars. She played Sally’s best friend, Marie, in the 1989 comedy Harry and Sally, starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Everything on stocks: SMA Solar, Apple, Infineon –...

Consob: updates non-standard convertible bond transparency obligations

Asylum – Faeser pushes for stricter EU asylum...

The Isab refinery in Priolo changes hands: from...

The Federal Council’s environment committee calls for a...

from personal income tax rates to bonuses, all...

Energy – Federal Economics Minister Habeck invites you...

Baglioni on the dinner at his house with...

Apple’s Revenue Falls for Second Straight Quarter, But...

Coffee: Cool instant coffee? The start-up Lösmich is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy