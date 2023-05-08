Home » Per month or week? The answer to the big savings plan question
Per month or week? The answer to the big savings plan question

The ETF savings plan is the best basic investment for every saver. With regular installments, a fortune can be earned on the stock market. But is monthly execution really best, or should investors switch to weekly savings, which many brokers offer for free? Deffner and Zschäpitz passionately discuss this question.

Other topics: Surprisingly good economic figures from Germany – will we perhaps get through the winter without major injuries after all?

Solar boom – what speaks for the Invesco Solar Energy ETF and what does not

Leipzig and its eight shares – what the hype city in the east can really do

The e-prescription is slowly spreading – why Deffner has now bought the shop pharmacy

Former meme value bankruptcy – what investors can learn from the insolvency of Windeln.de

Golden October on the stock exchanges – which speaks for a continuation of the Dax rally

See also  The controlling shareholder then cashes out WuXi AppTec and becomes a "shareholder cash machine" | wealth transfer | Jiang Zhicheng | Jiang Zemin

