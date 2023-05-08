Per month or week? The answer to the big savings plan question

episode 232

The ETF savings plan is the best basic investment for every saver. With regular installments, a fortune can be earned on the stock market. But is monthly execution really best, or should investors switch to weekly savings, which many brokers offer for free? Deffner and Zschäpitz passionately discuss this question.

Other topics: Surprisingly good economic figures from Germany – will we perhaps get through the winter without major injuries after all?

Solar boom – what speaks for the Invesco Solar Energy ETF and what does not

Leipzig and its eight shares – what the hype city in the east can really do

The e-prescription is slowly spreading – why Deffner has now bought the shop pharmacy

Former meme value bankruptcy – what investors can learn from the insolvency of Windeln.de

Golden October on the stock exchanges – which speaks for a continuation of the Dax rally

+++ Advertising +++ Would you like to find out more about our advertising partners? Here you will find all information and discounts.

Imprint:

Data protection:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

