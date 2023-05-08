Home » They capture a dangerous gang member who had escaped from Salvadoran justice
News

They capture a dangerous gang member who had escaped from Salvadoran justice

by admin
They capture a dangerous gang member who had escaped from Salvadoran justice

Impacts: 2

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that the police officers proceeded with the capture of Víctor Manuel Serpas Marroquín, alias “Chuqui”, “Suricata” or “Crimen”, of the MS-13, of the Hollywood program, Quezaltecos Locos clique (QLS), who was located in the department of Sacatepéquez, in Guatemala, by the Guatemalan Police, who proceeded to capture him and expel him from said country.

“No terrorist will escape the law, we have made all the necessary coordination with the authorities of neighboring countries to persecute them, capture them and bring them to account before the Salvadoran justice system,” the official reiterated.

In addition, it indicated that this subject has a history of illegal groups, illicit trafficking and possession, carrying or illegal or irresponsible driving of firearms.

Now, he will have to answer for all the crimes committed and a long prison sentence awaits him.

See also  On the first day of Lina Belle's return to work, Shanghai Disney officially opened - Hardware - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Wang Weizhong presided over the executive meeting of...

Distribution of the tasty legislative cake and something...

Schlein, truth about Regeni sacrificed for gas gift...

A new classic for Millos, they defeated Santa...

More than 1,000 patients suffering from malformations treated...

Labor Decree: measures to protect construction sites extended...

‘Superman’ López wins the Tour to Catamarca, Argentina

Inject vitality into the economy and add style...

Kalehe floods: EPST Sud-Kivu deplores the death of...

F1: Miami; Leclerc, ‘in Ferrari there is a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy