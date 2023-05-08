They capture a dangerous gang member who had escaped from Salvadoran justice

Impacts: 2

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that the police officers proceeded with the capture of Víctor Manuel Serpas Marroquín, alias “Chuqui”, “Suricata” or “Crimen”, of the MS-13, of the Hollywood program, Quezaltecos Locos clique (QLS), who was located in the department of Sacatepéquez, in Guatemala, by the Guatemalan Police, who proceeded to capture him and expel him from said country.

“No terrorist will escape the law, we have made all the necessary coordination with the authorities of neighboring countries to persecute them, capture them and bring them to account before the Salvadoran justice system,” the official reiterated.

In addition, it indicated that this subject has a history of illegal groups, illicit trafficking and possession, carrying or illegal or irresponsible driving of firearms.

Now, he will have to answer for all the crimes committed and a long prison sentence awaits him.