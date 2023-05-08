Is there an iOS emulator for Android? The answer may surprise you

If discovering how to make an iPhone look like an Android smartphone through alternative launchers wasn’t enough for you, here’s how directly emulate iOS on your device and why you might be interested in doing so.

The tool we are referring to is touchHLEdeveloped by Hikari no Yume to emulate dated iOS apps on devices like Mac and Windows, but based on this work a second developer was able to even bring it up Androidwith some compromises.

Clearly you will have already guessed that this is a system designed for emulate older versions of the OS for Apple’s mobile devices, a fundamental requirement given that the hardware requirements are less demanding and more suitable for an emulator, but also and above all due to the minor limitations on the security front (iOS remains an Apple proprietary system, even in its older iterations).

The emulator it doesn’t give you the full iOS experiencebut allows you to launch specific iOS applications on different environments via emulation, in case you are interested, for example, in dusting off an old game that never landed on Android.

Among other limitations, the need to have a device with ARM64 chipthat you have the installation package of the app you want to try and, of course, the biggest of all: an extremely limited selection of tested and working apps (at the moment it has only been tested with Super Monkey Ball).