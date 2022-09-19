Listen to the audio version of the article

A year of layoffs for the 54 employees of Pernigotti. Agreement reached at the Ministry of Labor therefore on the extension of the cig period formally “expired” last June. The ownership of the historic Made in Italy chocolate brand rooted in Piedmont will pass to Jp Morgan Asset Management – Global Special Situation Group and in synergy with Walcor, a Lombard company acquired last year, will represent the center of excellence of chocolate in Italy in charge to the American group, which boasts solid Italian bases.

The approval of the extension for the extension of the redundancy fund period for employees goes hand in hand with the authorization from the Government for the acquisition of the company, as required by the legislation on Golden Power and the positive opinion expressed by the Ministry of Economic Development , on the industrial plan presented by new investors for the immediate relaunch of the production activities of the historic confectionery company of Novi Ligure, in the province of Alessandria.

The joint examination took place via videoconference in the presence of the Ministries of Economic Development and Labor, the Piedmont and Lombardy Regions, the company, Jp Morgan, alongside the trade unions. The agreement reached between the parties is functional to the completion of the sale of Pernigotti from the Turkish Toksoz group to new buyers. Closing remains fixed at the end of September.

Unions satisfied with what has been announced on investments and production, which should start again shortly. «Pernigotti had foreseen an industrial plan equal to 4 million and 100 thousand euros. Investments of 1 million 200 thousand have been made on Novi – recalls Raffaele Benedetto (Flai Cgil) – but production has never restarted. JpMorgan has insured the residual amount of the investments ». So we are talking about 2.9 million confirmed resources and an additional share of 10%, investments destined to the resumption of activities in the factory and a marketing and promotion campaign of the brand aimed at increasing the recognition and notoriety of the brand and of Pernigotti products on the market.