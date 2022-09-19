Indian tycoon Gautam Adani snatches Jeff Bezos the title of second richest man in the world. This is what emerges from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, according to which Adani with its 146.9 billion dollars is behind Elon Musk and his fortune of 260 billion. Bezos is relegated to third place with 145.8 billion. The Adani Group operates in the ports, airports, data centers sector and is also active in the renewable energy sector.

Adani today surpassed Frenchman Bernard Arnault on the Forbes list, becoming the second richest man in the world. According to real-time data from Forbes’ list of billionaires, the net worth of the president of the group of the same name and his family is now worth $ 155.5 billion, compared to $ 155.2 billion for the owner of the LVMH group. At the top of the standings Elon Musk continues to soar, while in fourth place, after Adani and Arnault, remains Jeff Bezos. Adani, 60, lives in Mumbai, and is a billionaire industrialist who created his huge fortune on his own. Born in the state of Gujarat to a wealthy family, he left his father’s textile business to start as a diamond grader. The first chapter in the construction of his group, which today ranges from commerce to ports, from power plants to ownership of Mumbai airport, was the purchase of a plastic company. In August Adani was called the richest man in all of Asia, after jumping to third place on the Forbes rankings, and ousting Indian “competitor” Muskesh Ambani.