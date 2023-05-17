Home » Personal reasons? “I don’t believe you”
Personal reasons? “I don’t believe you”

Personal reasons? “I don’t believe you”

Management and supervisory boards did not want to answer to what extent and when Lucas was personally involved with the offer in his dual function. They also refused to answer multiple questions about why Lucas was missing. He could not provide any information about “personal reasons for being prevented” and ask for your understanding, said Supervisory Board member Oliver Collmann. “We have no understanding,” said the Berlin investor lawyer Martin Weimann from the front row of the auditorium, who was not alone in his displeasure. “I don’t believe you!” Strenger declared to erupting applause. And insinuated that Lucas might have been recommended by lawyers to stay away. At a general meeting, all relevant questions must be answered truthfully, otherwise the entire meeting may be contested. Strenger and Weimann presented a special stage.

