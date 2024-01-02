Home » Peso Depreciates as Dollar Opens 2024 – January 2nd Currency Update
The Mexican peso opened the year with a depreciation of 7.1 cents against the dollar on Tuesday, January 2, according to reports from Mi Bolsillo and Infobae México. This news comes as the exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua and other countries is being closely monitored.

The price of the dollar is a hot topic, with LA NACION reporting on how the currency is trading on Monday, January 1. Meanwhile, AS USA Latino is asking if the superpeso is falling, and EL INFORMADOR is providing the latest price of the dollar for Tuesday. The fluctuating exchange rate of the dollar is of great interest to businesses and individuals in these countries and beyond.

