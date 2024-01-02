Home » Hollywood is captivated by “The Black Widow” Griselda Blanco
Hollywood is captivated by “The Black Widow” Griselda Blanco

Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco’s life story and criminal empire will soon be portrayed in a new Netflix series, “Griselda,” starring Sofia Vergara. The series is set to premiere on January 25, 2024, and is based on the life of Blanco, who built a cocaine empire valued at over $1.5 billion in the 1970s.

Known as the “cocaine queen,” Blanco’s life was characterized by parties, drug-fueled orgies, and a trail of murders in her wake. She played a prominent role in drug distribution between Colombia and the US, owning a powerful cartel that rivaled others before the rise of Pablo Escobar’s Medellin and Cali cartels.

Her life was marred by violent relationships and a string of lovers, which ultimately led to her arrest and imprisonment. After serving 15 years in prison, Blanco sought freedom and managed to live a relatively happy life in Medellin, only to be murdered in 2012 at the age of 69.

Her story continues to captivate audiences and is set to be told through the upcoming Netflix series, giving viewers a glimpse into her life, crimes, and her lasting impact on the world of organized crime. While her story has been glamorized in films and series, it remains a harrowing reminder of the trauma faced by the victims and family members affected by such criminal exploits.

