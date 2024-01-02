Home » Dominican Players with MOST MILLIONS EARNED in MLB
Sports

by admin
Many dominican baseball players have earned excessive sums of money in the Big Leagues, with Alex Rodriguez leading the pack. His 22 seasons in MLB led him to earn a staggering 441,285,104 million dollars, according to a study published by Hector Gomez. Other well-known Dominican players who have earned substantial amounts include Albert Pujols, Robinson Cano, Adrián Beltré, Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, and Vladimir Guerrero (father).

While these sums don’t exactly correspond to the exact amount accrued by these players, it is the closest to reality and the data was taken until last year, 2023. The list is extensive and includes many other top players born in the Dominican Republic.

