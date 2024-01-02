The Importance of Pediatric Traumatology and Orthopedics: A Specialized Approach to Children’s Orthopedic Health

The Importance of Pediatric Traumatology and Orthopedics

Pediatric Traumatology and Orthopedics is a unique subspecialty that caters specifically to the physiological characteristics of children, which are distinct from those of adults. The treatments and pathologies that arise in children are also different from those in adults. This specialization is particularly important due to the presence of the growth plate, known as physis, in the bones of children and adolescents, which is crucial for proper development. The presence of the physis requires specialized treatment from professionals who understand children’s physiology.

A child’s growth conditions pediatric orthopedic pathology and influences the therapeutic decisions that are made. The Pediatric Traumatology and Orthopedics Unit of Quirónsalud San José Hospital treats a range of pathologies, such as growth disorders, scoliosis, hip dysplasia, clubfoot, and other syndromes and diseases. Early detection of these issues is vital for less aggressive treatments.

Dr. Monica Alvarez at Quirónsalud San José Hospital explains that Orthopedics primarily focuses on orthopedic problems, whereas Traumatology focuses on treating fractures. Other professionals like Dr. Alejandro Sola at Quirónsalud Zaragoza Hospital emphasize the importance of early detection and treatment of hip dysplasia and club and flat feet. These conditions are common in children and require the expertise of children’s orthopedic professionals.

Children’s Traumatology and Orthopedics professionals also see an increase in patients during summer and winter. During summer, accidents related to beaches, swimming pools, scooters, and bicycles are common, while winter brings sports-related accidents. These incidents often result in bone trauma, and the most common fractures are found in the radius, humerus, tibia, clavicle, and femur. Casts have evolved to meet the needs of children and adolescents, with the introduction of waterproof and submersible casts, which allow children to bathe daily, even at the beach or in the pool. These casts add an element of fun as children can choose the color of the cast, and they also weigh less and are less itchy.

Dr. Gonzalo Samitier from Hospital Quirónsalud Badalona emphasizes that a third of childhood injuries occur during sports practice, with common injuries including ligament sprains, muscle-tendon strains, fractures, and dislocations. With evolving practice methods and early specialization in sports, there is an increased risk of overuse injuries in children. It is essential to recognize that children are developing and require specialized care in sports to avoid injuries related to stress and trauma.

Pediatric Traumatology and Orthopedics is essential for the well-being of children, providing tailored treatments that are necessary for their proper growth and development.

