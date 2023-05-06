Home » Health – Drosten refers to the spread of the West Nile virus in Germany
Business

Health – Drosten refers to the spread of the West Nile virus in Germany

by admin
Health – Drosten refers to the spread of the West Nile virus in Germany

virologist Christian Drosten Image: AFP

The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten referred to the spread of the West Nile virus in Germany. “The number of mosquitoes carrying the virus seems to be increasing,” Drosten told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions). The mosquitoes are now found in Berlin and in large parts of eastern Germany. In the past few years, there have already been the first cases of illness in Berlin.

The Berlin virologist Christian Drosten referred to the spread of the West Nile virus in Germany. “The number of mosquitoes carrying the virus seems to be increasing,” Drosten told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Saturday editions). The mosquitoes are now found in Berlin and in large parts of eastern Germany. In the past few years, there have already been the first cases of illness in Berlin.

There is no reason to panic, said Drosten. However, he recommends looking at the facts. The West Nile virus can cause encephalitis. Studies showed that in newly infected areas, the rate of serious illnesses is one in 1,000 infected people, “but severe courses can lead to permanent disabilities,” warned Drosten.

Drosten made it clear that he also attributes the development to climate change. The West Nile virus was introduced via migratory birds from tropical latitudes. “We know that it is now overwintering here, probably because it is no longer cold enough,” said the head of the Institute for Virology at the Berlin Charité.

Drosten promised that there might soon be a vaccine against the West Nile virus. “Research is ongoing.” Drosten pointed out that there is already a vaccine for a closely related disease: tick-borne encephalitis (TBE).

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Politics – CSU selects Söder at party conference...

Lissner against Meloni: “I’m staying at the San...

Announcement on Carrying out the Pilot Reform of...

Biontech and Pfizer: The almost hopeless fight of...

The ECB raises rates, the expert: “New increase...

Michela Murgia shock: “I have stage four cancer,...

FDIC to Charge Big Banks ‘Protection Fees’ After...

School: Dangerous ignorance – German students hardly know...

Solid US labor market. Turn Fed a chimera

Tasca d’Almerita, artificial intelligence to govern vineyards and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy