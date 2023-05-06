Home » A series of photos “when we were young” of 4th generation Kpop idols
Entertainment

A series of photos “when we were young” of 4th generation Kpop idols

by admin
A series of photos “when we were young” of 4th generation Kpop idols

The 4th generation of Kpop witnessed the appearance of young and enthusiastic idols. They possess impressive talent besides outstanding visuals that are no less than their senior artists. On the occasion of Korean Children’s Day (May 5), let’s look back at the series of adorable moments of idols since childhood to see how much they have grown and become attractive at the present time. .

Hanbin (TEMPEST).
Sunghoon (ENHYPEN)
Sunghoon (ENHYPEN).
Yeonjun (TXT)
Yeonjun (TXT).
WINTER (aespa).
WINTER (aespa).
Sunoo (ENHYPEN).
Sunoo (ENHYPEN).
Yoon (STAYC)
Yoon (STAYC).
Wonyoung (IVE).
Wonyoung (IVE).
Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM)
Yunjin (LE SSERAFIM).
Sullyoon (NMIXX)
Sullyoon (NMIXX).
Jeon Somi
Jeon Somi.
Felix (Stray Kids).
Felix (Stray Kids).
Soobin (TXT)
Soobin (TXT).
Sung Hanbin (ZB1).
Sung Hanbin (ZB1).
Hyein (NewJeans)
Hyein (NewJeans).

The article The series of photos “when we were young” of the 4th generation Kpop idols appeared first on Billboard Vietnam day.

See also  The ten best-selling cars in history

You may also like

Where you can drink cheaply in Vienna

2022/12/17 – Oaks & Jabs have found their...

The three zodiac signs that are unfavorable in...

Masashi Kishimoto revealed that “Naruto” did not initially...

Christian Löffler Releases ‘Envy ft. Mogli’ | Niche...

“Hogwarts Legacy” and “Resident Evil RE:4”. I want...

Sky King Optical Company Sky King Sues Wang...

Vidal waits, but Larretism maintains its candidates

Russian mercenaries break with Moscow and leave the...

Capture the audience’s heart with life suspense The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy