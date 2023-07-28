Peso Falls Against Dollar as US Economic Data Boosts Currency

Title: Peso Falls Against Dollar as Trade Balance Data and Strong US Economic Performance Impact Mexican Currency

Subtitle: Revaluation of Peso Hinders Mexican Exports while Investors Digest Latest Financial Results

Date: [Insert Date]

The peso experienced a shift in its trend and declined against the dollar on Thursday, following a surge in the US currency fueled by robust economic data. Concurrently, local investors reacted to unfavorable trade balance figures for June, contributing to the peso’s downturn.

Initially, optimistic economic indicators from the United States, Mexico’s primary trading partner, buoyed the local currency, propelling it to one-week highs. However, a subsequent report revealing a decline in Mexican exports altered the trajectory of the peso.

At the close of the day, the peso traded at 16.8679 per dollar, registering a depreciation of 0.20% compared to Wednesday’s Reuters reference price.

JP Morgan analysts, while reviewing the current and future outlook for the Mexican currency, emphasized that they anticipate a new phase characterized by lower and sustained volatility, as well as a divergence in risk profiles compared to other Latin American currencies.

Paradoxically, the appreciation of the so-called “superpeso,” which recently reached a seven-year high, has rendered Mexican exports less competitive.

Meanwhile, on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), investors analyzed the series of financial results released in recent hours. As a result, the benchmark S&P/BMV IPC stock index climbed 0.46% to reach 54,753.39 points.

Gentera’s stocks led the advance, surging by 7.10% to 19.77 pesos, followed by the Televisa media group, whose shares increased by 5.82% to 16.74 pesos.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond rose by four basis points to 8.86%, while the 20-year rate jumped up by six points to 8.97%.

This article is based on information from Reuters.

Don’t miss our Showcase if you rely on Google News to stay informed with the latest news.

Note: Additional links and citations can be added based on the platform or requirements of the news outlet publishing the article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

