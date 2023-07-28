Three Arrested for Aggravated Rape and Sexual Abuse, Another Detained for Family Violence in Juarez City

Title: Four Individuals Charged with Rape, Sexual Abuse, and Family Violence in Juarez City

Subtitle: Prosecutor’s Office obtains orders initiating criminal proceedings against accused perpetrators

(Juarez City) – The Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Gender Reasons and to the Family in the Northern Zone has successfully obtained orders to initiate criminal proceedings against four individuals. Three of them were arrested via arrest warrants for the crimes of rape and sexual abuse, both carrying aggravated penalties, while one more was apprehended in flagrante for family violence.

The Public Ministry of the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office presented evidence to support the probable participation of the defendants, leading control judges in the Bravos Judicial District to approve criminal proceedings under the precautionary measure of preventive detention. The accused individuals are as follows:

1. Sergio Eduardo AO: He stands accused of committing the crime of rape against a minor under 14 years of age. The alleged incidents occurred between July 10 and 17 of this year at a residence in the Insurgentes neighborhood.

2. Enrique CS: He is charged with the crime of rape against a minor under 14 years of age. The reported offense took place on June 20, 2012, at a house located in the La Cuesta neighborhood.

3. Jorge MG: He faces allegations of aggravated sexual abuse against a minor under 14 years of age. The incident is reported to have occurred in July 2017, within a property situated in the Waterfill subdivision.

4. Juan Carlos VR: He is accused of committing the crime of family violence, with the reported incident taking place on July 21 in the Bosques de Salvárcar subdivision.

The Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to pursuing justice for victims of gender-related crimes and family violence. These recent developments highlight the importance of specialized units dedicated to the protection and support of women and families in the Northern Zone.

As the legal proceedings commence, authorities urge witnesses and anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes its determination to ensure the safety and well-being of the victims, and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Disclaimer: The identity of the accused individuals in this article is provided for news purposes only and does not imply guilt or conviction until proven in a court of law.

