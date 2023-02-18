Home Business Petrol, cold shower for the Italians. No price discount (for now)
Petrol, cold shower for the Italians. No price discount (for now)

by admin
Petrol, cold shower for the Italians. No price discount (for now)

Gasoline, the government does not consider current prices excessively high

The government will evaluate if it is when it will be necessaryLapidary the response of sources at the highest levels of the executive to the question of Affaritaliani.it if in March there will be a cut in excise duties on fuel to at least partially restore the discount not renewed in January with the Budget Law and which has sparked a lot of controversy. At the moment, in essence, the executive does not deem it necessary to intervene and does not consider the prices of diesel and green as excessively high, even if compared to the end of 2022 (when the Draghi discount was in effect) are definitely higher.

The idea was to use theextra VAT revenue deriving from the increase in prices, effect of inflation, in January and February but it is not sufficient for a full-bodied and lasting intervention. And, given the prices, considered “acceptable” by the government, no interventions are currently planned. Which are not even excluded in the future, but we will talk about it perhaps in the summer or next autumn, also depending on the trend in oil prices and energy costs and the situation of the conflict in Ukraine and international geo-political balances. In short, for the moment, a cold shower for the many Italians who were hoping for a discount in March. We’ll see, in the future, maybe.

