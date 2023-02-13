Home Business Philips responds to Gazi’s mobile phone storm: the price of mobile phones has not yet been unified, and it is not ruled out that someone will bring rhythm–fast technology–technology changes the future
Philips responds to Gazi's mobile phone storm: the price of mobile phones has not yet been unified, and it is not ruled out that someone will bring rhythm

Philips responds to Gazi’s mobile phone storm: the price of mobile phones has not yet been unified, and it is not ruled out that someone will bring rhythm–fast technology–technology changes the future

Philips responds to Gazi’s mobile phone incident: the price of mobile phones has not yet been unified, and it is not ruled out that someone will bring rhythm

Today’s news, according to the report of Gongfu Finance and Economics, recentlyBrother Gazi Xie Mengwei sold Philips s706 mobile phone in the live broadcast room. In the live broadcast, Brother Gazi said that the phone was 8999 yuan and sold it to fans for 1999 yuan.sparked heated discussions.

Some netizens pointed out that the original price of this mobile phone is less than 1999 yuan, and some merchants said that this mobile phone can be sold for 1880 yuan.

In response, Philips mobile phone customer service responded:At present, the price of mobile phones has not been unified, and it will probably be between 3,000-4,000 yuan. Because the competition between live broadcasts is also fierce, it is not ruled out that someone will follow the rhythm. This mobile phone supports 7 days without reason.

It is worth mentioning that Xie Mengwei responded to this matter, saying that any products sold in the live broadcast room are authentic.The studio also reposted the response: “The legal affairs are on vacation today, and the lawyer’s letter will be sent tomorrow.”

Tianyan Check shows that 3 of the 5 companies associated with Gazige Xie Mengwei are in the surviving state, including Beijing Gahaya Network Technology Co., Ltd., Hainan Ziyou Zizai Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Zhongxian Xiemeng Business Information Consulting Service Department.

See also  South Korea did not enter the top ten places for outbound travel during the Chinese New Year: Will you travel abroad if the Chinese abandon it? --Fast technology--Technology changes the future

In addition, Xie Mengwei also serves as the financial director of Ziyou Zizai Culture Media Company.

Philips responds to Gazi's mobile phone incident: the price of mobile phones has not yet been unified, and it is not ruled out that someone will bring rhythm

