Phone Connect for iOS is now rolling out to all Windows 11 users – Newsroom

Author: Ali Akgun

Today, we’re excited to announce that Phone Link for iOS is now rolling out to Windows 11 users in 85 markets around the world, in 39 languages. Not long ago, we announced that we will expand and update the mobile connection function of Windows 11 to realize the connection between Windows 11 PC and iOS mobile devices, remove the barriers between mobile phones and PCs, and bring you closer to the people you care about step.

We know how important it is to be able to easily connect with family and friends when it matters, so we’re taking this update with care. In order to ensure that users get a higher quality experience, during the early preview experience stage, we invited members of the Windows Insider Program (Windows Insider) to participate in the trial and share their experience. We’ve had positive feedback, such as someone saying, “This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for on my Windows PC.” We’re delighted that the feature is now gradually rolling out to Windows 11 users and will be fully rolled out by mid-May. Open to all Windows 11 users.

Mobile connectivity is eliminated Windows 11 PC and mobile barriers

Phone connectivity has been available to Android users for a long time, allowing them to instantly access information on their phones from a Windows PC. At the same time, as we mentioned in our February blog post, as technology advances, we will continue to bring new features to provide users with a richer experience.

Now, with Phone Connect for iOS, we hope Windows 11 users won’t have to worry about missing an important call, notification, or message while they’re focused on doing things on their Windows PC. After Windows 11 users enable this feature, the mobile connection function for iOS system will provide users with basic iOS system function support, including calling, information and accessing contacts. This means that even if you are in the middle of a speech or doing something attentively and put your phone aside, you can get notifications on your Windows PC and choose what to do on your Windows 11 PC. Also, if you want to access your iPhone photos on your PC, the process is made easy with the iCloud integration with the Photos app, where you can view all your photos.

how in Windows 11 PC Enable mobile connectivity on

In the next few weeks, you will be able to enable cellular connectivity on your PC. To get started or to check that the feature is enabled, all you need to do is look up “Phone Connect” from the Windows taskbar search box and a step-by-step installation guide will walk you through setting it up.

We’re excited to continue expanding our support for phone connectivity, so our users can get closer to the things they love, no matter what phone they’re using.

Precautions:

apply to iOS The mobile phone connection function of the system needs to be equipped with iOS 14 or later operating system’s iPhone、Windows 11 device, Bluetooth connectivity, and the latest version of the Phone Connect app.not applicable iPad®（iPadOS®)or macOS. Device compatibility may vary. Specific features may vary by market.

The information function is subject to iOS System limitation, does not support images/Video sharing and group messaging. Information is session-based and only displayed when the phone is connected to the computer.

android is Google LLC trademark.

iPhone、iCloud、iPad、iPadOS and macOS yes Apple The company’s trademark.

Tags: Windows