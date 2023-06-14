Piaggio 1, power injection for the Italian e-scooter

Listen to the audio version of the article

Doubled power for the electric motor built into the rear wheel of the Piaggio 1 (2,900 euros): the Pontedera-based electric scooter, in the moped version with speed limited to 45 km/h and autonomy up to 55 km in Eco mode, can now count on a nearly doubled peak power, equal to 2.2 kW, with a consequent increase in acceleration, which improves by 14%. On the other hand, the chassis, solid and devoted to driving pleasure, and the technological equipment, which includes digital color instrumentation, full LED lights and keyless system, are confirmed. The load capacity of the underseat has also remained unchanged, capable of holding a full jet helmet, next to which there is space for the battery, which can be easily removed in a few seconds and transported to recharge it at home or in the office.