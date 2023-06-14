Home » Zaporizhzhia, tense situation: the IAEA forced to postpone Grossi’s mission to the plant
KIEV – The city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine remains the hottest center in these days of counter-offensive. This was confirmed this morning by the news that the director general of theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)the Argentinian Rafael Grossi, had to postpone his visit to the nuclear power plant scheduled for today.

The mission, which requires coordination from Moscow given that the plant is under the control of pro-Russian soldiers, has been postponed until tomorrow, and between the floods and constant fighting there are many knots to untie.

