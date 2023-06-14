Galliani and lunch with Sacchi, Capello, Allegri and Butragueno before the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi – breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

Before Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, the historic CEO of Milan and Monza Adriano Galliani gathered the 3 coaches, Palladino and the former Real Madrid striker at Kaimano

As in a re-edition of the cult film The Big Chill, a group of friends meets for lunch to celebrate the memory of their recently deceased companion. A handful of hours after Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, in a corner of Brera, or at the Kaimano restaurant, formerly a place habitually frequented by Adriano Galliani, a club of coaches and managers found themselves eating pizza together.

The historic CEO of Milan, now at Monza in the same capacity, companion and confidant of Silvio Berlusconi has organized a lunch where Arrigo Sacchi, Fabio Capello, Max Allegri, Raffaele Palladino met to talk about the old days

(all coaches employed by the Cavaliere in different eras, between Milan and Monza) as well as Ariedo Braida, historical director of the Devil.

Guest of honour Emilio Butragueno, the director of institutional relations of Real Madrid. After the moved memory of Florentino Perez yesterday, during the presentation of Brahim Diaz, Buitre today represented the legendary Spanish club at Berlusconi's funeral. When we bought Milan, the president and I had Real as a reference model, recalled Galliani. Emilio, do you know what Ariedo replied to me when I contacted him about coming to Monza in the mid-seventies? he continued the ad. Braida asked me for a salary of 30 million lire. I told him "look, we're not Real Madrid". Butragueno smiles. So the friends with the lightest heart prepared to bid farewell to their master.