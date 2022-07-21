Home Business Baidu unveils next-generation self-driving taxis – BBC News
Business

Baidu unveils next-generation self-driving taxis – BBC News

by admin
Baidu unveils next-generation self-driving taxis – BBC News
  Zoe Kleinman
  Tech affairs editor

image source,Qian Jin/Baidu

Chinese search company Baidu has unveiled the next-generation self-driving vehicle “Apollo RT6”, claiming that its self-driving technology is equivalent to a driver with 20 years of driving experience.

Current Chinese regulations still require self-driving cars to have a safety driver in the seat.

But Baidu said that one day in the future, it will be able to remove the RT6’s detachable steering wheel, and the free space can be installed with an extra seat, or a vending machine, desk, or game console as needed.

image source,Qian Jin/Baidu

Baidu says the Apollo RT6 costs just 250,000 yuan (£31,000), far less than the previous-generation model.

