Piaggio Aero, 18 possible buyers from the EU, North America and the Far East

18 expressions of interest have been received for the purchase of the corporate complexes of Piaggio Aero Industries and Piaggio Aviation, the two companies under extraordinary administration that operate under the Piaggio Aerospace brand. This was announced by the commissioners of the group, Carmelo Cosentino, Vincenzo Nicastro and Gianpaolo Davide Rossetti. The deadline for submitting the necessary documents had expired on 19 June.

Weight subjects on the track

“The signal that comes to us from this stage of the procedure – the three commented – is very encouraging. In addition to the high number of expressions of interest received, important subjects, especially industrial ones, came forward. This confirms the market’s attention for a company that is strategic for our country and capable of expressing great development potential, especially if one thinks of the most recent evolutions in sustainable mobility».

As anticipated by Il Sole 24 Ore, some members of the Porsche family would be among the important subjects interested in the acquisition. The Italian-Indian entrepreneur Randeep Singh Grewal, who also presented a binding offer during the second of the two previous tenders, participates in the tender. Among the subjects on the track would also be the consortium whose Ligurian heart is in the Phase Motion Control and AgTech companies, which had already participated in other competitions for Piaggio.

The number of Italians is high

The expressions of interest, a note explains, came in large numbers from Europe and North America, but also from countries in the Far East. The number of subjects based in Italy is particularly high, equal to about half of the total. As in the past phases, also in this case the vast majority of companies or consortia that have come forward have declared their intention to acquire the corporate assets of the two companies in their entirety.

Over the next few days, the commissioners will carry out a detailed analysis of the documentation produced, in order to establish who will be admitted to the tender: the companies that have demonstrated that they have the necessary requirements will then have access to the data room, so that they can thus evaluate the value of Piaggio Aerospace in detail and present, if they wish, the relative binding offers.