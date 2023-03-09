Change the control panel of Piaggio Aerospace

Minister Urso has entrusted the commissioner management to Carmelo Cosentino. He will be joined by two other professionals: Vincent Nicastro takes care of the legal aspects e Gianpaolo Rossetti which will follow the fiscal and financial part. The choice of the ministry fell on Cosentino due to his long experience in the aeronautical field.

Graduated in Aeronautical Engineering in Palermo, he then specialized at the School of Business Management of the Bocconi University. He spent his entire career dealing with aircraft until he became managing director of Aermacchi (where he oversaw the launch of the 346, the company’s flagship aircraft) and then vice president of Alenia-Aermacchi, as well as board member of various groups international.

Cosentino will have to define the future of the group

Carmelo Cosentino will have the difficult task of giving a rapid and definitive change to the future of Piaggio Aerospace. The firm was commissioned in 2018 following the exit of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. In this peri it has been the subject of various attentions but none of them really decisive. The 1,600 employees are largely on layoffs. The flagship product remains the Piaggio P18’0, the unmistakable executive aircraft because it has the propellers behind the wings. It is also experimenting with a new type of drone to be used for defense.

The change in the corporate governance framework was welcomed positively by the Liguria Region, pressed by the trade unions to close a dispute that has been dragging on for several years.