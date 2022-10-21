Home Business Piazza Affari closed down, Campari and Moncler weak
Piazza Affari closed down, Campari and Moncler weak

Minus sign today in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib index closed the week with a drop of 0.62% to 21,567 points. Among the individual stocks, pronounced weakness for Inwit with -2.84% and Nexi (-2.82%). The worst today, however, was Campari with over -3%. Moncler also struggled with -2.94% following the negative tone of the entire luxury sector thanks to the weak indications from Kering. TR to the securities of the Ftse Mib in good increase, Leonardo stands out with + 2.53%.

The markets continue to watch with apprehension at the next moves by central banks with the latest statements by some Fed members who continued to indicate the need to raise rates to bring down inflation. On bonds, 10-year US Treasury yields rose to around 4.3%, starting to close the 12th consecutive week with rising yields, the longest streak since 1984.

On the quarterly front, Snap’s numbers weighing on technology stocks disappointed. The company warned that fourth-quarter revenue growth would be flat due to inflation.

