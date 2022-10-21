Home Sports Tuchel, Zidane, Pochettino and …: how many top technicians are still out there!
Sports

Tuchel, Zidane, Pochettino and …: how many top technicians are still out there!

by admin
Tuchel, Zidane, Pochettino and …: how many top technicians are still out there!

There is that how Zizou can afford to wait, while Paulo Sousa and Ranieri have come close to returning. And then there are the cases of Palladino and Bocchetti

Half an army of unemployed coaches, in the most complicated season of the last 20 years. Laurent Blanc has recently found, Olympique Lyon is a club with great traditions and deserves respect, but the person concerned was used to more delicious menus. The logical consequence is that sometimes it is better to return than to wait forever. Obviously the speech does not involve Zinedine Zidane, one who has always had clear ideas.

See also  Calcio, press review of the main Italian and European newspapers

You may also like

Thiaw: “I liked the debut against Verona. I...

Fan of Bari, he graduated in Autogrill while...

Basketball Euroleague 2022/23: interesting facts and main contenders...

Strelec, the interview: “Careful Salernitana, it is time...

From the bike to the altar: on Saturday...

Zhou Hongyu helps the Chinese team win the...

Giorgia, personal trainer and ulcerative colitis: “Beauty and...

Ronaldo, Ten Hag does not forgive on the...

Brignone: “I worked a lot in the Cup,...

Covid, four APU athletes positive to the swab:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy