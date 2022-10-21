Home News Neighbors’ cars set on fire, 47-year-old woman arrested
The carabinieri of Vittorio Veneto have identified the presumed responsible for the damage, followed by a fire, which occurred in the night just passed, around 2, in a condominium parking lot in Moriago. For reasons still under investigation, it seems linked to difficult neighborhood relations, the woman, a 47-year-old Italian, is accused of having spilled flammable liquid and then set fire to two cars owned by an acquaintance with a lighter. One of the two vehicles was destroyed, the other had a damaged hood. The flames, before being finally extinguished by the firefighters, were also about to hit another car and a bicycle. The woman, uncensored, was identified by the military in the phases immediately following the episode, and was arrested. As there were no precautionary needs, the suspect was finally released, pending the continuation of the criminal case.

