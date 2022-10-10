Today at 2 pm the Alpine Rescue of the Treviso Pre-Alps recovered a hiker who was injured just above the Hermitage of Sant’Alberto, in San Pietro di Barbozza, in the woods of Valdobbiadene. While his party was standing in the square of the church, the man, 67 years old from England, had gone away walking alone along a path. With a phone call, he then warned his friends about him that he could no longer move because he had injured his leg. 118 was therefore alerted. Having ascended the GPS coordinates of the point where the injured person was, in telephone contact with a rescuer, a mountain rescue team reached him. After giving him the first treatment, he embarked and lowered him along the path for 250 meters, until he reached the Hermitage where an ambulance was waiting for him. The tourist was transported to the Montebelluna hospital for a suspected ankle fracture.