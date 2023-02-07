Monza -Sampdoria 2-2 THE REPORT on the 21st day of Serie A

GOL

Al 90+8′

Al 58′

Al 32′



CLASSIFICATION

A 5-game fast of goals, a quartet of consecutive defeats and an imperative need: to go back to scoring points to keep hoping. A dream cradled until the 98th minute, for Sampdoria, before Pessina’s penalty which re-established the draw and frozen Sampdoria’s hopes of victory in the freezing Brianza evening. Stankovic’s team seemed to have chosen Monza to give back to success, with Manolo Gabbiadini on his second brace in Serie A and 40% of the Dorian goals this championship. At the U-Power Stadium, the match that Raffaele Palladino had defined as the most difficult ends 2-2. Knowing how dangerous a Sampdoria wounded by the standings and corporate uncertainties could have been. And knowing, above all, that lowering the tension was the main temptation of him. So much so that the balance was broken by the Dorians on the pitch: in the 12th minute, a long throw from Lammers’ trocar, Caldirola was outflanked by Gabbiadini, who was good at getting her past and beating Di Gregorio.