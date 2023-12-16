Home » Piazza Affari closes at parity, Ftse Mib at +0.05%
Business

Piazza Affari closes at parity, Ftse Mib at +0.05%

by admin
Piazza Affari closes at parity, Ftse Mib at +0.05%

Final in no particular order for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent, with Piazza Affari not far from parity. The Ftse Mib closes trading up by 0.05% to 30,373 points.

Purchases on Stmicroelectronics (+2.7%), chosen from the top picks of Citigroup, Nexi (+2.4%) and Leonardo (+2.4%). At the bottom of the list are Diasorin (-5.5%), Campari (-2.9%) and Bper (-2.2%).

Wall Street is rising fractionally in the last session of an eighth marked by central bank meetings and is preparing to archive seven consecutive positive weeks.

During the day, the preliminary manufacturing and services PMI indices for December for the main European countries were released, which continue to highlight weakness in economic activity. The eurozone composite PMI worsened further to 47 points, with declines in both manufacturing (44.2) and services (48.1).

In the US, the manufacturing PMI fell to 48.2 and the services PMI rose to 51.3. Meanwhile, the president of the New York Fed, John Williams, said that it is premature to think about a rate cut in March.

Of note today is the expiration of futures and options on indices and shares, for the so-called “three witches” day.

On bonds, the BTP/Bund spread rises from its lows since September to around 170 bp, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond falling to 3.71%.

On the Forex, the euro/dollar retraces to 1.09 and the dollar/yen stands at 141.8. Among raw materials, Brent oil prices lost slightly ground to 76.5 dollars a barrel.

Next week the focus will remain predominantly on inflation and monetary policy. Among the most important macro data, those relating to inflation in the United Kingdom and the US core PCE. The ECB conference on fiscal policy and the Bank of Japan meeting are scheduled.

You may also like

Elizabeth Magie Phillips – The forgotten story of...

Gasoline Prices Fall for the Second Time This...

U.S. stocks closed: The Dow Jones Industrial Average...

Environmental bonus for electric cars ends on Sunday...

Challenges Faced by Medellín Mobility Secretariat Guards with...

Driving the new BMW Gs 1300: here’s how...

Meng Yutong’s latest response to being angrily criticized...

Musk’s ex Grimes launches AI toy called “Grok”.

Ross Dress For Less: A Popular Discount Store...

Stock markets, cautious week characterized by central banks....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy