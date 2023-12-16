MARIJA’S MOTHER ALREADY “FINISHED” ONE IMPORTANT THING FOR HER SON AFTER BIRTH! “When the time comes he will KNOW EVERYTHING” | Entertainment

Marija Šerifović recently shared the important news that she had a son with the help of a surrogate mother. The baby is currently in America, during which time the singer takes care of important things.

Marija Šerifović had her son Mario on December 2, through a surrogate mother, in the United States of America, and she already “finished” an important life matter for her son after his birth.

“According to their law, any child born in the US automatically receives US citizenship. The rule is that you have to wait up to 45 days for the papers, but they are usually ready within twenty days, and then the child can leave the country,” says the source.

This means that Marija will come to Serbia with her child by the end of the year, and one of the reasons why this is certain is that she is singing in Zenica for New Year’s Eve. “The great desire to have a child led me through that a very complex and demanding process. Although I tried to carry the pregnancy on my own on several occasions, due to the difficulties I was going through, I did not succeed. So the surrogate turned out to be, in fact, the only option for me,” said Marija on the topic of motherhood, adding that she does not want to talk about her health in detail.

Many are interested who is the father of Marija Šerifović’s child, but she doesn’t want to reveal. “I really don’t want to publicly explain the medical reasons for it, but surrogate motherhood was finally my only choice,” said Šerifović. “Two years ago, I went through the process of extracting my eggs and then creating embryos. After all those genetic tests, I found out that I have three healthy embryos. That’s how Mario was born,” the singer revealed to Blic.

“Due to a privacy agreement, I can’t share all the information, but what I can say is that Mario, when the time comes, to know everything about it”, Marija says and reveals that she is in the documents, she is listed as the only parent. “Exactly. I am his biological mother and I am registered as the only parent in the documents,” said Šerifović, who resolved the doubts and pointed out that in the genetic sense she is Mario’s mother, and that the law of the Republic of Serbia recognizes her as his mother.

“Both genetically and administratively and in every other sense, I am Mario’s mother, every little atom of his that comes from his mother’s DNA is mine,” said the singer, and when asked if the boy looks like her… “Well, he’s still too young for me to judge. There’s time for that,” Maria pointed out and talked about the relationship she has with her surrogate mother.

“This is the woman who helped to fulfill my greatest wish in life. We had the closest possible relationshipthey heard each other every day, went through all the challenges of pregnancy together, went to checkups together,” said Marija.



